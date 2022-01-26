Ahead of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election, former governor Ayo Fayose has anointed Bisi Kolawole as his preferred aspirant to bear the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some may, however, find Fayose's choice surprising as Kolapo Olusola, his preferred candidate who lost to Governor Kayode Fayemi of the APC in 2018, is still in the 2022 guber race.

Former Ekiti governor, Fayose, dumped his ex-deputy Olusola to back Bisi Kolawole as PDP's governorship candidate. Photo credit: @thecableng, @FidelinfoNews

While Olusola was Fayose's deputy during his tenure, Kolawole served as commissioner for environment in his administration.

Backing Olusola in 2018, Fayose said God directed him to support his deputy to succeed him.

The former deputy governor went ahead to win the PDP primary with the support of Fayose but lost in the main election to Governor Fayemi.

In 2022, Kolawole has the "total support" of Fayose, according to Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson and director of media and publicity of Kolawole's campaign organisation, TheCable reported.

Fayose can’t stop my ambition, Olusola declares

Meanwhile, reacting to Fayose's endorsement of Kolawole as the PDP's governorship candidate, Olusola said his dream to run for the 2022 governorship election in the state was still alive.

He insisted he would still vie for the position despite the fact that his former boss and ex-governor Fayose has backed another aspirant.

The Ikere-Ekiti born politician, who was Fayose’s deputy between 2014 and 2018, said he holds no grudges against his boss for supporting the ambition of Kolawole for the 2022 governorship.

I won't be intimidated by Fayose's choice

Olusola who is a professor stated that the decision of Fayose to adopt Kolawole as his candidate would not scare him from taking a shot at the coveted seat, saying he has all it takes to secure the party’s ticket and win the poll.

The former deputy governor said:

“Every individual has a right in a democracy. I don’t have a personal problem with my former boss, his Excellency, Ayodele Fayose. But he has a constitutional right to support whoever he likes.

“I have always been carrying him (Fayose) along about my ambition and I think it is normal to inform him about my good intention. I am on the right path and God is with me."

At the time of filing this piece on Wednesday, January 26, the sorting of votes is ongoing at the PDP governorship primary in Ekiti where Olusola, Kolawole and others are going head to head to secure the PDP's ticket.

