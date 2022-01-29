Ademola Adeleke, one of the governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun state has explained why he would win the poll

The former senator claimed that the state has been badly governed by the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration

According to him, he has political wherewithal to get the party's ticket and win the governorship election slated for July

Osogbo, Osun - A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has restated his commitment to rescue Osun from bad governance.

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke made this known on Friday, January 28, in a statement issued by his campaign organisation.

Former senator Ademola Adeleke said he would defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the next Osun gubernatorial election. Credit: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Facebook

Responding to the report of the PDP appeal screening panel, he said he was cleared to contest the March 7, governorship primaries of the party.

My ambition is not do or die affairs

Adeleke expressed appreciation to the committee and the national leadership of the party for standing by truth and justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"My ambition to govern Osun state is people-driven. We are not afraid to face the delegates at the primary and the people of Osun state at the general election. I urge my colleagues to take the contest like a sporting race.

"As for me, I repeat, we are not enemies; we want to serve; our ambition should not be a do or die affair. Let the delegates decide the candidate, let the voters elect the governor. We must be mindful of our actions as we belong to the same party and family. We must be getting set for a united front to defeat our common enemy."

Adeleke was PDP’s governorship candidate in 2019 but he lost to Gboyega Oyetola, the current governor of Osun, in a keenly contested election.

Akande gifts Oyetola horse to ride to power in forthcoming Osun election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the reelection bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state on Thursday, January 28, got a major boost when he received a symbolic horse from his predecessor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

It was reported that the immediate past governor of the state and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his group The Osun Progressives (TOP) are opposing Oyetola's second term ambition.

In a post by Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to the governor, Akande, who was the first interim national chairman of the APC) told Oyetola to ride the horse to power during the next governorship election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng