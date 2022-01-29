Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has refuted claims that she is nursing a senatorial ambition.

Reacting to the resurfaced posters of her vying for Ekiti North Senatorial seat under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the first lady, said she has never nursed or spoken to anyone about an ambition to run for any position in the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Fayemi described the emergence of the posters as mischief by those who believed that the senatorial seat is a reward for backing Biodun Oyebanji, the newly elected APC governorship candidate in the state.

Mr Oyebanji was controversially elected the party’s flag bearer in the Thursday’s primary after seven other aspirants in the race spotted foul play in the exercise and pulled out before results were announced.

“This morning, I woke up to see posters online for Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Senate Ekiti North. This information has been circulating for some time now so it is nothing new. Today’s poster was however released the morning after Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) emerged as Gubernatorial Candidate for the next Governorship election in Ekiti State.

“Those behind this mischief have been floating the narrative that the Senatorial seat is going to be my reward for supporting Mr Oyebanji’s aspiration,” Ms Fayemi said in a statement received by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Mrs Fayemi did not explicitly deny offering support to Mr Oyebanji against her husband’s neutral stance before the race heated up, but merely denounced the speculations around the senatorial seat.

She said her ambition has solely been to support her husband, the outgoing governor, and ensure that he finishes well.

Her husband will leave office as governor in October when he will complete his second term.

“I have no interest whatsoever in contesting for a Senatorial seat. I have never discussed this with anyone and how this story keeps circulating is a mystery. Let me repeat, I am not interested.

“My sole political agenda in Ekiti State is to support my husband, HE Dr Kayode Fayemi, and to ensure that he finishes well. My husband’s success is the only reward I need.

“The Ekiti APC Primaries were held on January 27th, and a winner was declared by the relevant authorities. Many people of all ages spent a lot of time promoting their candidates online, a very important part of the political process. However, this can be done without resorting to slander, libel, and other untoward acts.

“While the principals concerned will find ways to resolve their differences, those who bear arms in their name on all sides need to be careful. I would therefore like to appeal for a cessation of hostilities and for all hands to be on deck,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng