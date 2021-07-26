A former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Eleka, has declared his ambition to contest the governorship election in the state in 2022

Ayodele Fayose, an ex-governor of the state had endorsed one of his aides and chairman of Ekiti PDP, Bisi Kolawole, for the job

Eleka, who was supported by Fayose to become governor in 2018, said he holds no grudge against his former boss about his choice of Kolawole

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Months after a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, endorsed his former aide as a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2022 election in the state, his ex-deputy, Prof. Kolapo Eleka has reacted.

The Nation reports that Eleka said his dream to run for the June 12, 2022, governorship election in the state was still alive.

A former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Kolapo Eleka has declared that he would contest the 2022 poll in the state. Credit: Kolapo Eleka

Legit.ng gathered that Eleka insisted he would still vie for the position despite the fact that his former boss and ex-governor Ayodele Fayose has backed another aspirant.

According to the report, he made this known in Ado Ekiti on Monday, July 26, while speaking on the topic: The development of Ekiti past, present and the way forward at a symposium organised by a group under the acronym PDP Peace Movement.

The Ikere-Ekiti born politician, who was Fayose’s deputy between 2014 and 2018, said he holds any grudges against his boss for supporting the ambition of Ekiti PDP chairman, Bisi Kolawole for the 2022 governorship.

I won't be intimidated by Fayose's choice

Eleka stated that the decision of Fayose to adopt Kolawole as his candidate would not scare him from taking a shot at the coveted seat, saying he has all it takes to secure the party’s ticket and win the poll.

The deputy governor said:

“Every individual has a right in a democracy. I don’t have a personal problem with my former boss, his Excellency, Ayodele Fayose. But he has a constitutional right to support whoever he likes.

“I have always been carrying him (Fayose) along about my ambition and I think it is normal to inform him about my good intention. I am on the right path and God is with me."

Speaking on the zoning, Eleka, who is from Ekiti South, said the people must be fair in 2022, saying the zone has not governed the state since the advent of democracy in 1999.

He assured all the tendencies in PDP, including Fayose, former governor Segun Oni and Senator Biodun Olujimi would come to the roundtable soon to resolve internal crises pummeling the party.

