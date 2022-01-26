LIVE UPDATES: Makinde, Fayose, Olujimi, Segun Oni in show of supremacy as PDP holds primary election in Ekiti
As members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti cast their vote to elect a candidate to represent the party in the June 18 governorship election in the state, Legit.ng brings you live updates from the venue as well as bringing you to date with all the details you need to know about candidates and other political situations.
Emmanuel promises level playing field
Meanwhile, addressing the delegates, Emmanuel called for calm, promising to ensure a level playing ground for all the aspirants.
He said that the five -member electoral committee in collaboration with security agencies would not allow accreditation and voting process to be disrupted or manipulated by anybody.
Why Udom Emmanuel is present
Prior to this exercise, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) named a five-member committee to oversee the conduct of a special congress in Ekiti state ahead of the governorship election.
The party, through the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, said the team will be led by Akwa-Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel.
Other members are Nigeria’s former minister of State for Defence, Olusola Obada, the deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu (secretary), Michael Mku and Ibrahim Khalid.
The committee has been tasked to elect the PDP governorship flag bearer in January 26, 2022 exercise.
Emmanuel Udom overseeing the exercise
As the delegates get accredited, Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom governor, is overseeing the exercise.
Delegates from Oye-Ekiti
Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti state and one of the aspirants, joins the queue for accreditation.
Protest against 'doctored' list
Allegation of doctored list
A report by the Cable indicates that some delegates from Ikole, Ido-Osi and Oye LGAs fear that the delegate list may have been doctored. Some of them said their names are no longer on the list they believe was originally submitted.
Gov primary: Soldiers arrest 150 armed thugs in Ekiti
Soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ondo on Wednesday, January 26, nabbed about 150 political thugs in the Efon Alaaye area of Ekiti.
Punch reports that the arrested persons were on their way to the Ekiti primaries when they were nabbed in the early hours of Wednesday.
The thugs will be taken to Owens Barracks in Akure, the Ondo state capital for further investigation.
The incident was confirmed by the Brigade's spokesman, Akin Omojokun.
Political thugs from Ibadan with guns heading for Ekiti PDP primay election
The Nigerian Army has reportedly intercepted some armed members of the Oyo state Park Management System otherwise known as National Union Workers (NURTW) at Ita Awure/Efon Junction, Osun state.
They were reportedly heading for Ekiti, to disrupt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primaries, slated for today.
Governor Seyi Makinde reportedly backing Segun Oni
A report by Sahara Reporters claimed that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, is supporting emergence of former governor Segun Oni.
Here are the contestants
A strong contestant in the primary is former Senate minority leader and Senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi.
Another strong contestant is Bisi Kolawole. He was a former chairman of the PDP in Ekiti who resigned his position to contest the governorship election. He is the preferred aspirant of Ayo Fayose, former governor of the state.
Segun Oni, a former governor of the state who returned back to the party, after a stint with the ruling APC, would be on the ballot for today’s primary.
Other contestants are: Senator Olujimi, a renowned Architect, Mr. Lateef Ajijola, former House of Representatives member, Hon Wale Aribisala; former Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola; Otunba Yinka Akerele, former banker, Kayode Adaramodu, among others.
17 candidates vying for one position
At the last count, 17 contenders have expressed interest in being the PDP’s candidate in the election which is just about five months away.
