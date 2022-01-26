There is apprehension among members of the All Progressives Congress in Imo state over who will emerge as the national secretary of the party

While posters of Batos Nwadike, a special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma are littered all over the state, sources said about four other aspirants are gunning for the position

These other aspirants including Nwadike are yet to make their ambition known to the public officially

With calls for the postponement of the already scheduled national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), party members have continued to slug it out for various positions within the party.

Vanguard reports that the position of the national secretary of the party is been under contention in Imo state.

Ahead of the Saturday, February 26, national convention a former presidential candidate for the Peoples Mandate Party (PMP), Batos Nwadike has joined the race for the position.

Nwadike who is also the special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state on political affairs has his posters littered all around Imo state.

In addition to this, several of his loyalists in the state have also confirmed that Nwadike is in the race for the position of the APC national secretary expected to emerge from Imo state.

While the aspirant is yet to make his ambition to contest for the position public, the state chapter of the party said the APC is being strategic since the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has given its national secretary position to Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo.

Sources privy to information and permutations within the party said about four other aspirants in the state would soon make their decision to run for the same position known.

The sources said two of the aspirant are current appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma while the other two are top stakeholders of the APC in the state.

It was gathered that the aspirants are waiting for the governor to make a body or maybe studying his body language in tune with the scheduled national convention.

The sources said:

“We have so many who will soon come out for the position of the National Secretary from APC, even some of them are appointees of the government and some of them are stakeholders of the party and they would soon declare for the position.”

