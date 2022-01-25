Some individuals identified as women under the Coalition of Progressive Women in Nigeria have called for the rescheduling of the ruling party's national convention

The CPWN women said the crisis between members across the party could ruin the chances of APC emerging victorious at the 2023 general election

According to the women, some governors are hellbent on destroying the party's integrity during the February 26, APC's national convention

The Coalition of Progressive Women in Nigeria has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reschedule the forthcoming national convention of the party until a later date.

The women said the convention should be suspended until the party has made further progress in unifying its members.

Speaking at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Tuesday, January 25, the convener of the group, Cecilia Ikechukwu, said she firmly believes that postponing the convention would allow for party members to further air their grievances.

Progressive women of the APC have called for resolution of various crisis between party members Photo: Charles Anya

Ikechukwu said the move would also give the party an opportunity to explore paths of reconciliation.

She said the group had thought that the convention planning committee would by now continue to expand its peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts.

Ikechukwu however said the progressive women have been shocked that the elective national convention was announced for February 26, 2022.

She said this development is disconcerting for the very reason that it has further frayed already strained intra-party relations within the party.

Ikechukwu said:

"The logical thing would have been to as much as was possible try to further reconcile the various state factions of the APC."

"That way, whoever emerges as a candidate for any position will enjoy widespread support going into the 2023 general elections."

The women appealed to the National Executive Council (NEC) for the postponement of the APC’s February 26th National Convention to avoid electoral losses.

Ikechukwu said:

"In addition to rescheduling the National Convention to a more practical date, we implore the APC NEC to prevail on some governors within the party to curtail their excessive intrusion in the running of the affairs of the party.

"We will specifically ask that the NEC calls the trio of Kaduna State’s Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Plateau State’s Governor Simon Lalong and Kebbi state’s Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to order."

