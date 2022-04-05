Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture says he has no plans of dumping the All Progressives Congress

Mohammed made the remark in reaction to media reports on the alleged defection of his supporters in APC

The minister explained that leaving the party is not the solution, urging those that might have left to return to the party

Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Tuesday, April 5, stated that no intention of leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a bonafide member.

The minister of information and culture in a statement made available to Legit.ng insisting that he has always remained loyal to any party in which he finds himself.

Lai Mohammed says he has never nursed the idea of leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He noted that as a founding member of the APC and someone who has toiled endlessly to build the party leaving the party is not an option.

The APC chieftain said that was not about to change now. Mohammed made this known in reaction to media reports on the alleged defection of some of his supporters in the Kwara state chapter of the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking further, the minister explained that leaving the party is not the solution. Though he admitted that the supporters were unhappy that their immeasurable contributions to the state back in 2019 were taken for granted by the state government, Mohammed urged those who might have left to return to the party.

He said:

"I wish to state categorically that despite the fact that the supporters are genuinely aggrieved at the way and manner they have been treated by the Kwara State Governor and his supporters, against the backdrop of their immeasurable contributions to the massive."

He used the opportunity to once again call on the leadership of the APC to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of the party in Kwara to contemplate leaving.

Big loss for APC as Buhari ministers' loyalists announce defection

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the crisis rocking the APC in at least 12 states has not abated despite the conclusion of the party’s national convention and the charge by President Muhammadu Buhari, for unity.

The reconciliation committee headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who is now the chairman of the party, had yet to submit its full report as only an interim report had been handed over to the APC.

It would be recalled that there were 208 ongoing court cases in different parts of the country by aggrieved APC members.

Source: Legit.ng