The ex-spokesman of former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe says he will voluntarily step down from the 2023 presidential race if there’s a national concession to give the presidency to the southeast.

Vanguard reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant stated this during an interview on City 105.1FM with Reuben Abati.

The former presidential spokesperson explained that he would support a candidate like Peter Obi who, he says, has the much-needed credentials to move the nation forward.

Okupe said: “Of all the people who have come out to declare their interests for the Presidency, I believe that I am the most qualified.

“I have worked with two former presidents which gave me the opportunity to understudy them and learn from them and this has prepared me well.

“He also stated that if elected, he would ensure that the country has a more sustainable yielding asset away from crude oil.“As a political veteran, the post of the presidency is a highly competitive one and it must be contested even when there’s a consensus amongst the parties.

“The office of the Presidency which is to be contested in 2023 is a competitive one, which must be made open for everyone to contest,” he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng