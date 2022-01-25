A group has called on the two major political parties in Nigeria to consider championing a presidential candidate from the southern region

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups said the country should be rotating its presidency between the north and south region

According to the group, such rotational movement of power would guarantee peace and unity in Nigeria

The opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to ensure that the 2023 presidential tickets are given to aspirants from the southern region of Nigeria.

The Punch reports that the call was made by a group, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Monday, January 24, in Abuja.

The protesters called for a southern presidential candidate from the APC and PDP in 2023. Photo: APC Youth

The group in their numbers were said to have visited the PDP and APC secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city to make their demands.

Speaking on their mission to the political parties' headquarters in Abuja, the president of the coalition, Bassey Williams, said giving presidential tickets to aspirants from the southern part of Nigeria is important for the people and the country.

Williams said such a move would guarantee sustainable peace, national unity and strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Ensuring a stable political ecosystem in Nigeria

Blueprint reports that Williams also said that since the inception of democracy, Nigeria has witnessed presidential rotation between the north and south regions in order to ensure the polity is stable.

He said"

“We are convinced that power should naturally rotate between the Northern and Southern region of the country. We also believe that it is by the avowed commitment to this arrangement that we can stop the current ethnographic-religious division from being experienced in the country.

Our visit today is to lend our voice in support of the call for a power shift to the southern part of Nigeria. We hereby urge the great men and women of the PDP and APC to heed this patriotic call."

Williams also said that the group and its entire members are in total support for power rotation to all regions of the country.

