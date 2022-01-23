The APC in Gombe has lost a federal lawmaker to the PDP alongside his supporters in the northeast state

Honourable Yaya Bauchi says he is leaving the ruling party because it is bedevilled by crises after its recent congresses

The lawmaker also alleged that the governor of the state had not carried politicians along who were instrumental to his victory in 2019

Gombe - A member of the House of Representatives representing Gombe, Kwami, and Funakaye local governments constituency Honourable Yaya Bauchi has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The lawmaker in a resignation letter sent to the party in December 2021 seen by Legit.ng, cited the internal crisis bedeviling the party as a reason behind his resignation.

He also accused the APC leadership of sidelining founding members including himself in the recent congresses lamenting that the party machinery was hijacked from them and there was no resolution in sight.

Part of the letter read:

“This decision of mine was arrived at after a careful observation of the numerous crises in the All Progressives Congress in our state without any resolution in sight.

“All efforts made by well-meaning members of the APC to bring about a peaceful resolution of the crises continue to meet brick walls as some individuals have hijacked all party machinery and have consistently refused some of us space to actively contribute to the development of the APC in Gombe state.”

In a related development, about 11, 000 members of the APC in Funakaye local government over the weekend defected from the party to the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

A chieftain of the PDP, an ex-member of the House of Representatives who represented the area from 2007 to 2011, Honourable Abubakar Abubakar BD received the decampees.

The former lawmaker said their defection was in view of their neglect by the APC after working towards its victory in the 2019 election.

According to him, he was once an APC card-carrying member but claimed that he deserted it due to lack of organization and non-performance of the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

He further alleged that the governor had not carried politicians along who were instrumental to his victory.

