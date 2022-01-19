Some APC female members from Abia state on Wednesday, January 19 blocked the entrance of the party's secretariat

According to the party members, there is a planned imposition of an unpopular APC chieftain in their state

The women also threatened to strip naked in front of the secretariat if their demands are not met by the party leadership

FCT, Abuja - Abia state women, in their numbers, on Wednesday, January 19 staged a protest at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of imposing Chief Ikechi Emenike on their state chapter.

The women who were armed with placards, barricaded the entrance gate of the secretariat for hours, grounding vehicular and human movement.

The Abia APC women who arrived at the party secretariat at exactly 12pm and held forte at the gate, defiled all entreaties to allow free flow of vehicular movement.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions, the women threatened to strip naked should the party leadership, preferably chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni or secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, address them.

The posters with the inscriptions read; 'Buni and Akpanudoedehe should not kill Abia State APC', 'Ikechi Emenike not a grassroots leader and can't lead Abia State APC', among others.

Speaking with journalists including a Legit.ng reporter at the secretariat, Abia APC Women leader-elect, Mrs. Ezinne Ude-Uduma, said:

“Our demand first is for the national chairman Buni to do the right thing. He should wait for the recommendation committee report to come out. They should not impose anybody or impose any candidate.

“We voted for Chume Acho Iheanacho Obioha as Abia state party chairman and we want him, he's a grassroots person instead of the other man, we don't even know his name.”

When asked if their demands are not met what will they do, the women leader said:

“What happened in Anambra will happen in Abia state. We would lose election. Everybody will go to another party and PDP will take over Abia state and we want APC to take over Abia state.

“We are here because we were reliably informed that the national leadership of this party wants to inaugurate the newly-elected leadership of the party in our state. We demand that either Buni or Akpanudoedehe must address us or we won't leave this gate.

“We are ready to strip naked here if the party inaugurate those taunting and embarrassing us for identifying with APC those early days of the formation of the party in the state.

“We have not benefited anything after suffering for the party since 2014 we became members of the party. We have nothing to show for the humiliation we suffered in the hands of those that just joined and hijacked the party now.

“We won't leave here, we will shock you what we will do here if we are pressed. We will not be ashamed to strip naked if the party leadership fails to address us now.”

Addressing them, the ruling party's Director of Administration, Abubakar Suleiman, assured them that no newly-elected state executive will be inaugurated before the conduct of the national convention.

His words:

“I want to assure you that we are not inaugurating any State executive today or tomorrow. The inauguration will be done after the national convention. We want to inform you that we will reconcile all the aggrieved party members before even talking about inauguration.

“I appeal to you to leave the gate. Bring a formal letter or petition, detailing your grievances and I promise you it will be attended to.”

