The governors elected under the platform of the PDP shared in detail why Nigerians should not vote for APC come 2023

The governors also lend their voices regarding presidential assent to the much talked about Electoral Bill and the role NASS should play

Meanwhile, the main opposition party is seeking ways in which the 2023 general elections would be well managed by INEC and this can be actualised through the electoral bill

Nigeria's main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), wants to take over in 2023.

This is so as the governors of the PDP have listed reasons why Nigerians should vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The governors also called on the National Assembly (NASS) to go with the option of overriding presidential assent to the amended Electoral Bill 2021, Business Day reports.

The governors met to review the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

The governors, in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Monday, January 17, with Governor Nyesom Wike as the host, said Nigerians have become numb and accustomed to bad economic news as exemplified by the APC government.

The reasons highlighted by the opposition party are;

Bad economy High exchange rate Hike in fuel price High level of poverty High rate of unemployment Debt servicing/Borrowing

Explaining why the NASS should override the president, the PDP governors said it was to block the chances of the president vetoing the bill when there is an urgent need to get a law to manage the 2023 elections.

