Hajia Aisha Buhari has urged the APC to put women in vital offices within the party ahead of the 2023 polls

The Nigerian First Lady gave the charge to the ruling party at a conference hosted by the party's women wing

Hajia Buhari has for so long, been at the forefront of canvassing for more roles to be given to women in the APC

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must go beyond paying lip service to put women in vital offices within the party and the government ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She made the statement at the first-ever National Progressive Women’s Conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Hajia Aisha Buhari has been very active politically since 2015. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Facebook

Her words:

“This is the first time the national women conference of the APC is being held to establish our commitment to setting the position of women in matters of national importance, especially in increasing the visibility of women, positioning women for future political offices, and encouraging them to aspire more towards the progress of our great party.

“Since 2015, I’ve had the privilege of engaging Nigerian women across the entire country, my conviction is that Nigeria’s future is entirely dependent on actually using the potential of our women.

“It is no mere coincidence that parties that have grown strong, prosperous, and influential have prioritized women’s participation in national building.

“I, therefore, wish to call upon the APC to double its efforts in promoting women; this, I believe, will serve as one of the objectives of this conference.

“As Nigeria races towards another election, we must go beyond paying lip service to put women in vital offices within our party and the government. We must put in place workable strategies to ensure that this actually happens, charity begins at home.

“And so the APC must start by ensuring that women occupying strategic offices within the party have the most strategic roles in government. When this happens, it will become a lot easier for us to empower Nigerian women for the much-needed leadership politically and economically.

“There is no doubt that the future indeed looks bright as APC continues to lead our country. Women who have long been ignored and denied opportunities are now finding their voices gradually. This is a good omen for Nigeria because when women shine, society shines.”

