Abdulsalami Abubakar has debunked the claim that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was imposed on Nigerians by his administration

The ex-military head of state said his administration heeded the demands to hand over power to civilians because of Nigeria's unity

According to Abdulsalami, he never wanted to be in power for more than six because he believed they could not throw all that sweat expended to keep Nigeria as one during the civil war away

A former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired) has reacted to an old long allegation that his administration imposed ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo on Nigerians as president.

Daily Trust reports that the former military head of state in an interview said his administration could not allow what they had fought for in the civil war to crumble before as there were agitations for a democratically elected leader across various quarters.

Abdulsalami said in order to ensure that Nigeria does not break up, they restore the dignity to the military and the status quo where seniority and nationalism abide by giving the civilians what they wanted.

He said:

"So we sat down and decided that the best way was as soon as possible, within the shortest time, we should give civilians what they wanted; let them take over the governance of the country, let the military go back to the barracks to resume our military duties."

Noting that his administration had also put into consideration, the fact it takes a lot to plan an election, Abdulsalami said with support from some of his loyalties, there were able to plan and execute that in the shortest period of time.

He said:

"In actual fact, we wanted to do it in less than six months but we had been cautioned, it is not easy to prepare elections, it will take time to register political parties and after the election, it will take at least 60 days to ensure that all these judgments, the hearing and so on are finalized.

So together with all these calculations of forming political parties, preparing for the election, preparing for any electoral challenges in the court, we finally decided that okay, let’s take nine months and do this thing.

I always smile and laugh when I am accused or my government is accused of imposing Obasanjo."

Obasanjo's pardon and release from prison

Continuing, Abdulsalami said when Obasanjo was pardoned and released from the prison, he (Obasanjo) came to see him.

He said Obasanjo had told him he was going to sue the government and when he inquired why he would do that, he (Obasanjo) said his business was crumbled by the military and his human rights violated over false allegations against him.

Abdulsalami said he advised the former president to let bygone be bygone and focus on thanking God for his life while promising to look into some of the issues he had raised.

"The next time he came to see me was to tell me that he had been approached by this group of people, they want to make him the candidate to stand for election.

I said, “Sir, if I were you, please disregard these people, Sir, go home and rest and sort your health out and so on and so forth”. He said, “Okay, General thank you for your advice, I will get back to you”. He never got back to me. The next I hear was that he was one of the presidential candidates.

I tried to tell people that I had nothing to do in bringing Obasanjo to contest the election. Whatever must have happened was within the political parties and so on."

