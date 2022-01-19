Details on how Nigeria secured its democracy in 1999 have continued to emerge even as the 2023 general election draws near

One of such details have been revealed by a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

Babangida said he was so sure that the late General Sani Abacha was never going to hand over power to a democratically elected government

A former military head of state, General Ibrahim Bada Babangida (IBB), has alleged that the late General Sani Abacha deceived activists and politicians alike to get into power.

Daily Trust reports that IBB made the disclosure during an interview with Trust TV.

However describing Abacha as his "very good friend", IBB said the late retired general outsmarted politicians and activists to become the military head of state at the time.

IBB described late General Sani Abacha as his "very good friend" Photo: Bamanga Jada

IBB also described Abacha's government as a smart regime that understood the power and electoral terrain and line of discussions among key stakeholders.

He said:

“Abacha’s government was very smart. They knew who were the most vociferous discussants about the election, about the coup, about June 12 and so on."

"They started talking to them and sold a dummy to them and encouraged them to get rid of the interim government; ‘when we get rid of the interim government, we will bring you back to come and take over your democracy so that a civilian government would be installed."

According to IBB, the dummy that was sold to the public and some quite notable individuals gave false hope to the people as they were expectant that Abacha would be handing over to a democratically-elected government.

IBB said:

"I knew, we knew, that it wouldn’t be because the argument was: ‘Why should I risk my life only to come and hand over power to you?’ That was what happened.”

Also admitting that Abacha's military coup never surprised him, IBB said affirmed that he was a close ally to the late military head of state.

He said:

“I knew it will come as a surprise because even though I was outside - outside the service - I knew what was going on."

Source: Legit.ng