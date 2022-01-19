Dele Momodu has spoken on why is he the best person to emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor

Momodu in a 10-minute Instagram video on Tuesday, January 18, revealed how he distributed palliatives to all parts of Nigeria

The Ovation Magazine publisher said the gesture was documented in an application designed by a Ghanaian, Farida Bedwei

Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, has spoken on his contribution to nation-building even before he indicated interest to run for the presidency.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in a video he shared on Instagram spoke on his plan for Nigeria if he emerges president in 2023.

Momodu said he was advised by MKO Abiola to be generous

Momodu who said his vision is to unite the country disclosed that through an application designed by a Ghanaian lady, Farida Bedwei, he was able to distribute palliatives to citizens in all Nigerian states.

He recalled sending N10,000 to a northern woman who was appreciative of his generosity and is doing well with just N5,000 she had earlier received from his platform.

Momodu who showed the said application on his phone stated that he is one of those who has massively impacted the lives of Nigerians and is still doing so, having been trained by late Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election.

He wrote on his page:

It is very common on social media for followers to ask what have you done for your people before? Without sounding immodest and for the limited resources available to me, I have done so much privately and openly, all across Nigeria and abroad.

"I was trained and told by Chief MKO Abiola that the hand of the giver is always on top. My biggest dream is to unite Nigerians and ensure that we are all able to make use of our uncommon talents.

Special thanks to the Ghanaian lady FARIDA BEDWEI who suggested and volunteered to design an app that made it possible for me to distribute palliatives and document them properly in every part of Nigeria.

"Nigerian leaders must abandon their crude methodologies and embrace science and technology in order to reduce bribery, corruption and lack of transparency and accountability..."

2023: There is no candidate that would be better than me, Dele Momodu boasts as he declares for presidency

Meanwhile, Momodu was at the national secretariat of the PDP on Wednesday, January 13, to meet with the national chairman of the party.

At this meeting, Momodu handed the PDP chairman his letter of interest to run for the 2023 presidency under the platform of the party.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the party's national chairman, Momodu said no presidential aspirant for 2023 would be better than him.

