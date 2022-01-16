Former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, says he knew ex-military ruler, Sani Abacha would not relinquish power

The 80-year-old during a recent interview revealed that the government of late Abacha was very smart

Recall that the former military head of state stagged a coup back in 1993 sacking the interim government headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan

Former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), says he was never surprised when late General Sani Abacha staged a coup in 1993.

The former military head of state who made the statement in an interview with Daily Trust TV said he knew Abacha would not relinquish power after he took over in a coup.

The former military ruler said he knew Sani Abacha would not relinquish power after he took over in a coup

Babangida speaking further explained that though he was outside the service, heknew what was going on.

Abacha stagged a coup against the interim civilian government headed by late President Ernest Shonekan back in 1993 returning Nigeria to military rule.

The ex-military ruler forced Shonekan to resign after he took assumed the interim presidency succeeding Babangida as head of state. This took place in the aftermath of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election by Babangida.

He said:

"And the Abacha’s government was very smart. They knew who were the most vociferous discussants about election, about coup, about June 12 and so on, they started talking to them and sold a dummy to them, they encourage them to get rid of the interim government; “when we get rid of the interim government we will bring you back to come and take over your democracy so that a civilian government would be installed.

They sold that dummy to the public and to some prominent persons within the society and when Abacha stepped in, there were drumming and sighs; “Good thing! Next thing is going to be a democratically elected government”. I knew, we knew, that it wouldn’t be because the argument was: “Why should I risk my life only to come and hand over power to you?”, that was what happened."

