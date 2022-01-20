The APC's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to drop his presidential ambition

The message which came as a warning was given by Charles Oputa, a well-known Nigerian musician

Charley Boy told Tinubu rather to enjoy his wealth and leave the struggle for power for the younger generation

Charles Oputa, the Nigerian musician popularly known as Charley Boy, has advised Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to forget his presidential ambition and embark on what he called beauty sleep.

Charley Boy urged All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader to leave the 2023 presidential race for the young generation and spend the rest of his days enjoying his money, The Cable reports.

The musician, in a note of warning to the former Lagos governor, remarked that good health does not go hand in hand with greed.

He wondered what else Tinubu wants at his age and making an allusion to the Jagaban's earlier, Charley Boy stated that a kingmaker does not have to become the king.

In a social media post, Charley Boy told Tinubu:

“My darling brother, for real, I think it’s time to hang ur bouts. You don try wella. God don bless you. Wetin again u want? Make we leave dis tin for our children, the young shall grow,” he wrote.

“A kingmaker must not become king. What you need now is to rest the way am resting as if I had ur kinda money.

“What you need now is ur beauty sleep. Ignore how your pocket is scratching you cos greed and good health never go hand in hand. One day I will pay u a surprise visit and we can ride on my scooter. One love bro.”

2023: Why I'll leave Nigeria if Tinubu emerges president, influential PDP chieftain

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had given his opinion on Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The influential PDP chieftain said Tinubu cannot manage the resources of Nigeria and as such, citizens should be careful of whom they elect in 2023.

George in a recent exclusive interview said he will not be able to bear the pain to see Tinubu represent Nigeria on the international plain if he succeeds President Buhari.

