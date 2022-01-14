Billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija has taken to the streets of Lagos to preach the gospel of Christ

Alakija who doubles as an evangelist at Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International was seen telling sinners to give their lives to Jesus Christ

In her preaching, the philanthropist invited passers-by to give their lives to Jesus, so that they could be free from

Lagos - Nigeria's richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, on Friday, January 14, was spotted engaging in street evangelism in Surulere area of Lagos state.

The 70-year-old Alakija shared pictures and videos of herself and others ladies dressed in yellow T-shirts with 'Perfect peace' written on them and blue turbans on her Instagram page.

Nigerian billionaire, Folorunsho Alakija was spotted preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Photo credit: alakijaofficial

Source: Instagram

The philanthropist who is a servant leader at Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International was seen preaching the gospel and telling sinners to repent of their sins and give their lives to Jesus Christ.

In her preaching she invited passers-by to give their lives to Jesus, so that they could be free from their challenges.

She captioned the video, "Evangelism, come to the God that will give you the water of life Whatever the problem is, Jesus, can solve them all and make a difference in your life."

Below are Nigerians reactions to the philanthropist action

Yemisi_ken said:

"May the Lord increase His anointing on you and your family. His mantle of humility and strength be yours in Jesus name."

Pledge656 said:

"I am super excited. it gives me much joy seeing the wealthy serve God and preach HIS gospel. More grace to you ma. Remain blessed and protected."

Funshoobembe said:

"More anointing ma IJMN."

Official_kunleakinyele said:

"Glory to God for your love for Christ ma.the church is marching on."

Olubukunolami1 said:

"God will keep upholding you Ma. Thank you for shining God's light."

Evang_fadaa

" The Grace of God is sufficient for you ma."

