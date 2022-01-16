A kind bottled water hawker in Lagos, Ekuma Jeremiah, on Sunday, January 16, met his destiny helper after giving cash to some inmates in Lagos

Learning of Jeremiah's gesture, Obi Cubana has promised to give him a scholarship and employment in any of his organisations

Cubana said he is ready to sponsor the young man to a Master's degree level with comfort and without any condition

A bottled water hawker in the Ajah area of Lagos, Ekuma Jeremiah, has attracted huge fortune to himself after his recent generosity to inmates.

Jeremiah was said to have gifted some of the inmates of Ikoyi Correctional Centre his hard-earned cash when he saw them conveyed in a vehicle.

The socialite said his offer is without conditions

In an interview with The Nation, the youth said upon seeing the inmate, he was moved with pity and compassion and made the gesture.

Jeremiah said compared to the prisoners, he is better of even in his poverty because he has the freedom to eat, sleep, move whenever and wherever he chooses, but not so with them.

His touching words:

“I was not inspired by anyone. I gave the inmates money out of pity. I didn’t do that because I’ve been to a police station… since I was born, I have not been detained in a police station.

“Though I am very poor and sell bottled water, I still have my freedom, I can eat whatever I want to eat and go anywhere I want to go, but the prisoners do not have that freedom.

“They are being denied of many things. They cannot make a choice of what to eat, they take whatever is given to them. Sometimes when they crave to sleep, they would be denied but I can sleep whenever I’m tired.

“So, immediately I saw them, I was touched. I gave the first person N100 then others started begging me for help, so I decided to also give them. Basically, it was due to pity.”

Jeremiah's heart of gold has naturally endeared him to Obi Iyiegbu (aka Obi Cubana), the southeast socialite, who has promised to sponsor education to any level.

Cubana has also vowed to employ the kind-hearted young man in any of the establishments after his studies.

Cubana said:

“I will see him through the university and if he wants to do Masters's abroad, I will make sure he is comfortable while going to school because like I said earlier, that is the best we can do for him.

“He will do University, anything he wants, and then by God’s grace I know I will still be standing by the time he is done with school, he has a place in any of my organisations at the top level and if by God’s grace he finds a higher calling, you see there is nothing tied to this, I do not expect anything in return."

