Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi has given a suggested profile of who should emerge as president in 2023

The former military ruler told journalists on Friday, January 144, that Nigeria's next leader should be a younger person than himself

IBB added that the choice candidate should also be a vast and experienced communicator who knows someone from every part of Nigeria

It is like among some aged Nigerian leaders, there is a desire for the young generation to take the mantle of leadership.

Such a desire was expressed by General Ibrahim Babangida Badamasi, a former military head of state, on Friday, January 14, when he spoke in an interview with Daily Trust.

The former military ruler said the next president should be younger than himself (Photo: @SenBalaMohammed)

Source: Twitter

When asked to reveal the actual identity of the politician he wants to emerge as the president in 2023, Babangida noted that what is more important is who truly has the credentials of a leader, not whether he likes or favours the person.

He mentioned that the next president should be younger than himself and a very detribalised individual who at least knows somebody from every part of the country.

The former military ruler added that the choice candidate must be a very good communicator.

He disclosed:

“It is not who do I have in mind but who fits in; any person who fits in within these criteria, then he is the right person as long as he is a Nigerian; he is a politician, he is not old like I am; he is very conversant with the country, he communicates, he is a very good communicator.

“He should be able to communicate because a president should be able to walk into a group of people and talk to them on issues concerning Nigeria; not all the time but most of the time.

“He must have somebody he knows in every part of the country. It is not a tall order.

“You could limit it to states, you could limit it to local governments even to the wards if you can but somebody such that once you hear the name, it is somebody you will say, yes, I have heard that name before either in the country or in his profession; if he is a doctor, a journalist or whatever, all areas, we have heard the name before; okay then I will make an effort to know more about him.”

2023: Why Yemi Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, IBB speaks

Meanwhile, Babangida had said Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN had a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo was the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

Source: Legit.ng