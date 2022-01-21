Reactions have continued to trail the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling APC

Dr Kayode Ajulo, the former Labour Party national secretary asked Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida to urge Tinubu to drop his presidential bid

The Abuja-based lawyer said Tinubu should rather support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be Nigeria's next president

Nigeria's former head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has been urged to advise Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to shelve his presidential ambition for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Dr Kayode Ajulo, an Abuja-based lawyer made the appeal in reaction to news of Tinubu’s visit to Babangida in Minna.

Recall that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, January 20, made a courtesy visit to the ex-military president.

Ajulo, the former National Secretary of Labour Party ( LP) said Babangida, who had experienced such a scenario was in the best position to advise the former Lagos State governor.

According to him, Babangida in 2007 after signifying his interest to run for the office of the president withdrew the bid for former President Umaru Yar’adua on the ground that Yar’adua was his younger brother.

“Tinubu is the political leader of Osinbajo. In fact, he was a major influence on how the VP got his present position and I am sure he’s proud of his numerous achievements.

“Tinubu will do well to throw his weight behind the VP to become the next President,” Ajulo said.

2023: I went to seek Babangida’s blessing, says Bola Tinubu

A former governor of Lagos state and 2023 presidential hopeful revealed why he visited former military president, Babangida.

Tinubu and his delegation were at the hilltop mansion of the former Nigerian military ruler in Minna, the Niger state capital on Thursday, January 20.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with Babangida, Tinubu said:

“I came to Niger state to commiserate with the governor and the people of Niger state. And so, I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.”

