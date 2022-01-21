The Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has appointed a new commissioner of police in Lagos state

Baba has appointed Abiodun Alabi to take over from Hakeem Odumosu as Lagos state commissioner

Meanwhile, Odumosu was recently promoted to the rank of AIG and with the promotion, he was expected to be redeployed from the Lagos State Command as the CP

Abuja- The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has approved the appointment of Abiodun Alabi, as the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos state.

According to Sahara Reporters, Alabi is to take over officially from Hakeem Odumosu next week.

Meanwhile, Odumosu has been promoted to the rank of Assistant-Inspector General and with the promotion, he was expected to be redeployed from the Lagos State Command.

This appointment is sequel to Odumosu’s elevation to the new rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Alabi was before the appointment, the Bauchi state commissioner of police, Leadership added.

The new Lagos CP had also served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force within and outside Nigeria, notably among United Nations Mission in Kosovo in 2001.

He is due for retirement on December 31, 2024.

