Photos and videos of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the residence of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) emerged on Thursday, January 20

Tinubu and his entourage were at the home of the former Nigerian president during their visit to Niger state

Speaking to journalists after visiting the former Nigerian leader, Tinubu disclosed that he received the blessings of Babangida

Minna - A former governor of Lagos state and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed why he visited former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Tinubu and his delegation were at the hilltop mansion of the former Nigerian military ruler in Minna, the Niger state capital on Thursday, January 20.

Tinubu speaking to Babangida during his visit to the former Nigerian leader's residence. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with Babangida, Tinubu said:

“I came to Niger state to commiserate with the governor and the people of Niger state. And so, I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.”

Asked what was discussed at the meeting, Tinubu replied:

“He gave me his prayers.”

Tinubu was accompanied by two House of Representative members James Faleke and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, as well as Senator Abu Ibrahim from Katsina.

Rumours of Tinubu collapsing political structure for Osinbajo dismissed

Meanwhile, Timi Okoya, a Ph.D. student at the University of Lisbon, Portugal has dismissed insinuations that Tinubu will collapse his presidential structure into that of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Okoya tweeted:

“Asiwaju Tinubu told reporters, after consulting ex-Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, that he is running for president.

“Doesn’t look like he’s doing all these spade work to collapse structure for VP Prof Osinbanjo.”

Insecurity: Tinubu donates N50 million to Niger state government

Tinubu had earlier donated N50 million to the Niger government to help tackle the security challenges in the state.

He made the donation during a visit to the Government House in Minna where he was received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The donation was revealed by the Tinubu Support Group on its verified Facebook page.

Bola Tinubu visits Zamfara state, donates N50million to victims of banditry

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

Tinubu who is popularly referred to as the national leader of the APC, made the donation on Thursday, January 13 when he paid a visit to the northwest state ravaged by banditry in the last few months.

At least, 58 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in some local governments in the state.

Source: Legit.ng