A former governor of Lagos state and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, January 20, made a courtesy visit to an ex-head of state in Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Leadership reports that Tinubu was at the hilltop residence of the former military head of state in Minna, the Niger state capital city for a courtesy call.

The report said that the APC leader visited Babangida to have a moment of consultation with him on his recently declared ambition to run for the presidency in 2023.

It was gathered that the APC leader arrived at Babangida's residence at about 2.30 pm on Thursday, January 20, and the duo have been having a closed-door meeting.

Premium Times had reported Tinubu had visited the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, over the death of two prominent traditional leaders in the state.

The APC leader was also said to have used the opportunity to inform Makinde of his plan to run for president in the next general election.

Makinde, while appreciating Tinubu for the visit, said that his action had proved that he stood for politics without bitterness.

