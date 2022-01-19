One of late Sani Abacha's sons, Mohammed, might join the All Progressives Congress (APC) very soon

This is, if the advice of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate's chip whip, is given a positive consideration

Senator Kalu via Facebook revealed that the former military ruler's son visited him on Sunday, January 16

The eldest surviving son of Nigeria's former military ruler, late General Sani Abacha, Mohammed, paid a visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Sunday, January 16.

Although Kalu did not disclose details of the meeting, he said he encouraged Mohammed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu said he hopes Mohammed will consider his advice (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Speaking further, the former Abia governor said he hopes his visitor will give a kind consideration to his advice.

Senator Kalu wrotye on Facebook:

"Received my long-time friend, Mohammed Sani Abacha at my Abuja residence today. I also encouraged him to join the All Progressives Congress and I am hopeful of his kind consideration."

