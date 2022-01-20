Almost all 36 governors in Nigeria have been accused of lacking experience and competence to lead their people

The accusation was made by the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in Abuja

Baba-Ahmed called for a restructuring of the Nigerian system of governance to ensure that the lives of the people are positively impacted upon

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that most Nigerian governors have no business being in leadership positions.

Daily Trust reports that the spokesperson for the NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said that 90 per cent of governors across the 36 states of Nigeria have no business being in power.

Baba-Ahmed who spoke at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja said his submission is based on the fact that these governors do not seem prepared about the job at hand.

He said the governor mostly without notable backgrounds or experience are given the mandate to govern and lead by the people.

According to Baba-Ahmed, people tend to suffer when these individuals without the required skill set or capability are brought to power.

Nigerian governors are mostly desperate

Further describing Nigerian governors as desperate people who are only interested pecks that comes with being in power are never bothered about learning the intricacies and competencies needed to drive change while in government.

He also said that to achieve the desired change in the country governors must be grounded in the skills for effective leadership and development process.

Also stating that Nigeria is running a federal system, Baba-Ahmed also called for the restructuring of the country.

Baba-Ahmed:

"What we really need to do is put the federal system on the table and ask what is wrong?"

“What is it that makes it impossible to reduce the powers or to regulate the powers of governance, restructure the country but this is a word that is anathema to a lot of people in power today.”

We’re the kingmakers in Nigeria, say Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum had declared that they are power brokers in Nigeria's political environment.

Baba-Ahmed made the comment while delivering a lecture at the Arewa House in Kaduna state.

He warned that Nigeria has a decaying value system that breeds evils such as corrupt leaders, armed criminals and drug pandemics, and encourage cheating and corruption as the only means of survival.

Heaven won’t fall if another northerner is elected president, says Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed has given a hint that a northerner might be elected as the next Nigerian president in 2023

He said that so far the north has the population, it can move for the presidency in 2023 and heaven will not fall.

The Kaduna-born politician warned that the meekness of the north should not be taken for granted by other parts of the country.

