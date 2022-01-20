Nigerians have been assured that school fees of their children and wards would be taken care of by 2023

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to ensure that every Nigerian gets free education from primary to tertiary level.

ThisDay reports that Tinubu also assured that free health services would be accessed by all Nigerians should he become president come 2023.

The promises made by Tinubu was disclosed by the co-founder, Grassroots Network for Asiwaju Tinubu, Ayodele Adewale.

Adewale the APC national leader has remained Nigeria's best presidential candidate considering his work experience, life as a politician among many others.

He said Tinubu has a top-notch educational background coupled with his many corporate establishments in the United States of America before coming back to Nigeria to work in Exxon Mobil.

Continuing, Adewale noted that the former Lagos state governor during his tenure generated over N600 million monthly and left the state with N15 billion in its reserves.

Tinubu apologises for saying PVC expires soon

The Punch had earlier reported that the APC leader has apologised for claiming that the Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) possessed by Nigerians have expired.

Tinubu while speaking to some women leaders in Abuja urged them to ensure they re-register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said:

“Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have expired. Yes!”

If elected president, WASSCE fees would be paid for every Nigerian child - Tinubu

APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to offset the WAEC fees of secondary school leavers.

Tinubu made the vow while addressing some APC women groups in a trending video shared on social media.

The presidential aspirant of the ruling party also stated that Nigeria needs stability for women to thrive in their various endeavours.

Tinubu visits Zamfara, donates N50million to victims of banditry

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

Tinubu who made the donation on Thursday, January 13 when he paid a visit to the northwest state ravaged by banditry in the last few months.

At least, 58 people were reportedly killed last week when bandits raided some villages in some local governments in the state.

