The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction of the APC in Kano was floored in an FCT high court on Thursday, January 13

The court case was between the faction of the Kano governor and that of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau

During the proceedings on Thursday, the court refused the application of the governor's faction to set aside a judgment that upheld congresses in the state

An application by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to set aside the earlier verdict which upheld congresses of the party held by Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction has been dismissed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Justice Hamza Muazu who presided over the case also declined jurisdiction on the application to stay execution of the judgment pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Daily Trust reports.

The court ruled against the Ganduje-led APC camp (Photo: Kano State Government)

Source: Facebook

Kano crisis: Congresses attended by Ganduje faction authentic, says APC

Before this, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had declared that it did not send a parallel state congress committee to Kano state.

The APC national leadership also said it was waiting to receive and study the recent High Court judgment recognising Senator Ibrahim Shekarau's faction in the state.

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe gave the assurance on Monday, December 6 while speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

He said:

“We are responsible leaders of the party and we won't like to comment on a judgment that we haven't seen.

“All I can tell you now is that we are going to apply for a certified true copy of the judgment. We haven't seen it. We need to study the judgment.”

On the allegations that the APC CECPC sent two different committees to Kano to conduct the state Congress, Akpanudoedehe described the report as false.

His words:

“We didn't give letters to two committees. How could we have done that? We won't put fire in our own house, we know the people we gave an official letter to go to Kano and conduct the official assignment. That's the team we will accord recognition.”

In a separate interview, Barrister Auwwal Ibrahim who led the team that conducted the exercise which produced the displaced Abdullahi Abass as chairman told journalists that the congress attended by Governor Ganduje was the authentic one.

