A group has said various parameters of assessing genuine leadership puts VP Osinbajo ahead of other 2023 presidential aspirants

The group made the declaration while urging President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt Osinbajo as the APC presidential candidate for 2023

The support group stated that Osinbajo as the flag-bearer of the APC will give Nigeria the opportunity to realise its progressive aspirations

FCT, Abuja - A group, the National Coalition of Women for Osinbajo has declared that the Vice President is one of the very few Nigerian political aspirants who will not turn electoral victory into an opportunity for wealth accumulation.

Addressing reporters including a Legit.ng reporter during a press conference at the offices of The Progressive Project (TPP) in Abuja on Wednesday, January 19, members of the coalition made a six-point declaration.

VP Osinbajo continues to get support from various political groups in the country. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The declaration includes a call for President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire members of the Federal Executive Council to consider adopting Osinbajo as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s consensus presidential candidate.

Led by their chairperson, Hajia Rabi Dauda, the group stressed that the 2023 general election will be a decisive turning point for APC and the entire nation, asserting that all attention be focussed on their six-point demand.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Below is the group's six-point demand:

1. We strongly affirm Nigerian women’s utmost confidence in the candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a people-focused leader with the right intellectual capacity and innate leadership qualities to move Nigeria forward, with emphatic attention to women's progress and development.

2. We demand the emergence of truly people-focused leadership at APC’s forthcoming convention and presidential primaries, either through consensus or voting processes as we look forward to the unfettered emergence of VP Osinbajo as APC presidential flag bearer in the 2023 elections.

3. We urge APC caretaker and convention committee to strictly ensure that delegates to its national convention are not hijacked by those who have participated in looting state or federal resources in the past.

4. Our great party, APC must seriously consider women’s collective calls for greater involvement of women and youth in key positions within the party as well as local, state, and federal administrations to be constituted by APC in 2023

5. We strongly appeal to President Buhari, members of the Federal Executive Council, state governors, party leaders at federal, state, local government levels, and all genuine progressives among delegates to APC presidential convention to ensure the actualization of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

6. While we commend the very gallant efforts of the Nigerian military and various security and law enforcement agencies involved in tackling the menace of insecurity across the nation, we also appeal for increased pace towards ending the insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes as women and children tend to be the worst affected victims of criminality and other anti-social acts.

2023: Pro-Osinbajo women’s groups’ campaign for VP at APC Women’s Conference

Recall that as the APC National Women’s Conference went underway on Tuesday, January 18, women from various parts of the federation arrived at the International Conference Center, Abuja venue, with demands for the actualization of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

With an emphatic presence, the women's coalition that includes market women, farmers, traders, artisans, and professionals chorused demand for Osinbajo to become the APC presidential candidate in 2023.

They urged the party’s caretaker committee to strictly ensure that delegates to its national convention are not hijacked by those who have participated in looting state or federal resources in the past.

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

The pro-Osinbajo group also stated that the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

Source: Legit.ng