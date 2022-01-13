Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has declared that the state can never be part of the proposed Biafra nation by some southeast agitators

According to Governor Umahi, southeasterners across the country have investments outside their domain and can never be involved in plots to break Nigeria

The governor assured other parts of Nigeria that an Igbo presidency does not mean the Biafra agitation will be successful

Abakaliki - Ebonyi governor, Engr. David Umahi has declared that the state will never be part of the proposed Biafra nation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Governor Umahi, Ebonyi state was better in a fair and equitable Nigeria.

Governor Dave Umahi has said Ebonyi can never be part of Biafra. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

He made the statement at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, on Thursday, January 13 during a reception organised for him after declaring his presidential bid, in Abuja.

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Let nobody be afraid of the presidency of an Igbo man. The Igbo man is a builder and not a destroyer. There is no Igbo man that will be the president of this country and would like to divide or destroy it because we have investments everywhere.

“First and foremost, I have been saying it. If anybody tells you about Biafra, Ebonyi state will never be part of Biafra. We are not Biafra.

“We have been so oppressed and now we are finding our feet and you want us to go back. We will not. We will not. We are better in a fair and equitable Nigeria. And we are not going anywhere.

“We are not going anywhere. We won’t. We will continue to appeal and dialogue to be treated fairly and equitably like other regions of Nigeria.”

How Governor Umahi joined the 2023 presidential race

Governor Umahi had earlier announced his intention to contest for president on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Umahi disclosed his intention to journalists on Tuesday, January 11, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Ebonyi governor made the announcement 24 hours after the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, declared his interest in the 2023 presidency.

