The All Progressives Congress is not having its best moments as Nigeria's ruling political party at the moment

The APC in Delta is short of one of its strong pillars, Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, who happened to be its spokesman

Imonina has tendered his resignation from the party but did not indicate if he is defecting to the PDP or any other party

Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, the Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta on Wednesday, January 19, made known his decision to leave the party and his office.

Imonina's letter in which he stated his resolve was titled Resignation Of My Membership Of All Progressives Congress And Position As Acting State Publicity Secretary Of The Party, Punch reports.

Imonina expressed gratitude to all who supported him while in office (Photo: Ndokwa Reporters)

Imonina's letter was shared on Facebook by one Ossai Ovie Success who also claimed that another influential chieftain has left the party.

The former APC chieftain wrote in his letter:

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the leaders of my ward, LGA, APC, Isoko nation, and members of the party across the state for the support given to me while I contributed my quota to the development of the party.

“To everyone who supported me, I say a big thank you.”

Tears in APC camp, Nigeria As Buhari's campaign coordinator dies

Meanwhile, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, the coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation had been reported dead.

Pasali was said to have died on Tuesday, January 18, at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Ali, Pasali's younger brother, had confirmed the death of the man behind the presidential campaign strategies of the president.

Ali said:

“Our brother Alahij Danladi Garba Pasali, has just died in a private hospital in Abuja."

Until his death, Pasali was also the national secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN -Nigeria).

Pasali had made headlines in Nigeria after he called for the arrest and prosecution of the sponsors of the RevolutionNow protest spearheaded by Omoyele Sowore.

According to Pasali, Nigerians have become wiser than they were years back and would not allow any individual or group of persons to fool them.

