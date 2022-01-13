A top chieftain of the APC in Plateau state has called for the congresses in the state to be cancelled immediately

Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba also called for new congresses to be conducted in the north-central state through consensus

Ayuba, a factional Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, in a petition to the APC leadership, called on the party to correct the mistakes in the state

FCT, Abuja - A factional Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Hon. Abok Ayuba, has petitioned Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) demanding total cancellation of congresses conducted in the state by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker said Governor Simon Lalong and his supporters didn't carry members of the House of Assembly, critical stakeholders, and other party faithful along in the process leading to the selection of executives from ward, local government, and the state.

Governor Lalong has been accused of dictatorship by a prominent APC member in Plateau state. Photo credit: Plateau state government

In a petition seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 13 in Abuja, Hon. Ayuba said the governor Lalong can't talk about the national convention when Plateau state APC is still in crisis.

The petitioner appealed to the Buni-led leadership to correct what he described as injustice against majority members of Plateau APC by conducting fresh congresses in the state.

The petition read in part:

“The governor of Plateau state has among other things being very undemocratic with the way party issues are handled.

“From the way he chose to oust the former chairman, Mr. Letep Dabang out of office because Dabang always threaded caution and advised against using unconfirmed reports from praise singers to make informed decisions and this didn‘t go well with the governor.

“The appointment of excos across all levels (ward, local government area, and state) this is what played out in Plateau state, the governor and his supporters didn't carry members of the House of Assembly along with critical stakeholders and party faithful.

“This move is currently generating tension among party faithful as they seem not to agree with this undemocratic measure. Some are even threatening legal action.”

While insisting that the ousted acting state chairman, Dabang, remain the recognised APC state chairman in Plateau state, the factional state Assembly Speaker, warned against the repeat of Zamfara state experience in Plateau state.

