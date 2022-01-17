Members of the PDP Governors' Forum would be meeting on Monday, Janaury 17, to strategise on how to reclaim power from the ruling party

The meeting, expected to take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital city would be hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike

Members of the forum would also discuss issues surrounding the debates raised on zoning of the 2023 presidential candidate and more

All the governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state to discuss the state of their various states and the nation.

In its report, Sahara Reporters said the governors would also be discussing issues surrounding the debate on zoning for the 2023 presidential election and the choice candidate for the much expected poll.

Wike would be hosting PDP Governors' meeting in Port Harcourt Photo: Secretary to Rivers Government

Source: Facebook

Hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, the governors are to meet in Port Harcourt on Monday, January 17.

They would strategise on how the PDP can reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Speaking on the meeting on Sunday, January 16, the director-general of the PDP's Governors' Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the discussions would be presided oevr by the chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The Punch reports that sequel to the meeting would be a gala night by the chief host, PDP governors would work together to consult with other leaders of the party and in particular, the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party.

Maduabum said the committee would draft a workable process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.

Source: Legit.ng