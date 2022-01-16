Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Northern Elders under the auspices of Northern Leaders of Thought (NLT) said the region will support only a competent presidential candidate.

The forum on Saturday, January 15, stressed that they would also back a candidate who understands the roots and solutions to the numerous challenges confronting the country

They also declared Nigerians northerners as well as other regions have a right in next presidential elections.

The Northern Elders’ Forum has disclosed qualities presidential candidates they are backing must posses.

In a communiqué at the end of a meeting in Kaduna state, the northern elders listed crucial factors in supporting Nigeria’s next ruler.

According to The Nation, conditions 2023 presidential candidates must meet include:

1. Competence

2. Evidence of personal integrity

3. Commitment to the rule of law

In another report by Channels TV, northern elders said the region will support only a presidential candidate who has the capacity to address the nation’s socio-economic and security problems.

While noting that this is irrespective of where the person comes from, the forum insisted they will no longer vote for a candidate based on sentiments as they did for President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: We’re the kingmakers in Nigeria, says northern elders forum

Legit.ng previously reported that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) made up of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed and others stated that they are the kingmakers in Nigeria.

The comment was made in Kaduna on Saturday, January 15, by Baba-Ahmed during the meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought at the Arewa House.

2023: Northern group to draft Rotimi Amaechi into presidential race

In a related development, some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

The position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

According to them, Amaechi, the immediate past Rivers state governor, had been a loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and should be rewarded with the presidency by party members.

Buhari speaks on his favourite presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on a favourite presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

The president spoke on this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday night, January 5.

President Buhari, however, did not disclose the identity of his favourite presidential candidate, expressing fear that he may be “eliminated” if he is known now.

