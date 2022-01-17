Nigerian governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Sunday, January 16, to decide on the date for the party's national convention, Channels TV has said.

The long-awaited meeting was held at the lodge of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

As one of the resolutions at the meeting, the governors decided to stick to February as the month for the convention, Vanguard added.

Added to this, the APC chieftains also gave a vote of confidence on the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the ruling party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

However, Governor Badugu, who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), told journalists after the meeting that the APC is yet to fix a set date for the convention in February.

