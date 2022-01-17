The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is certain that it will be victorious during the 2023 general elections

Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman, expressed such level of confidence on the night of Sunday, January 16

Ayu said the PDP is coming back to revamp major sectors of the country which the APC-led government has failed to utilise

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, January 16, boasted that the party will produce Nigeria's next president.

Ayu claimed that the ineptitude of the APC-led federal government has taken the country backward in many ramifications, especially in economics, The Nation reports.

Ayu made this remark during a gala night on Sunday in Port Harcourt hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike for PDP governors.

The PDP boss said the ruling party has failed to utilise the massive pool of human potentials in Nigeria for national progress, unity, and development, adding that this has given the nation a bad name globally.

He said:

“Unfortunately, very poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.

“The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power, when we cleared all foreign debts, when we were developing this country at reasonable speed; when we became the richest country on the African continent. But today we are the poverty capital of the world. All that will change.”

2023: Begin to prepare your handover notes, PDP tells APC

Earlier, Ayu on Friday, December 10, demanded that the APC began to prepare its handover notes.

The former Senate president made the remark in his inaugural speech at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

Ayu was inaugurated along with other newly elected members of the main opposition party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The new PDP boss speaking further listed the damages the ruling party had caused to the country.

He noted that the APC made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world after inheriting the fastest growing economy in Africa.

While noting that a small group of individuals in the ruling party should not be allowed to continue to destroy Nigeria, adding that the PDP would make Nigeria the focus of development.

