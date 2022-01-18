The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be picking zoning panel on Wednesday, January, 19 according to reports

Emerging reports indicate that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will set up a zoning committee ahead of its planned convention.

It is believed that the zoning would give an indication of what region would produce the presidential candidate, The Cable reports.

According to some political observers, if the chairmanship is zoned to the north, that may be the clearest indication yet that the presidency will go to the south.

A source privy to the information who spoke on the latest development said:

Tension as APC governors split over February national convention date

There have been disagreements between members of the APC on whether the national convention should be postponed or held in February.

The bickering among party stakeholders has now divided governors who were supposed to meet and decide on a substantive date for the party’s convention.

Emerging reports indicate that the meeting which is expected to put a specific date to the APC convention will now hold on Wednesday, January 12.

At last, APC governors give the final say on convention, decide Buni's fate

APC governors have decided to hold the .

However, the ruling party's governors during the meeting held in Kebbi state did not fix a date in February for the convention.

The governors and other stakeholders in the party also hailed Governor Mai Mala Buni and gave a vote of confidence in his leadership Your support matters.

The Nigerian governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Sunday, January 16, to decide on the date for the party's national convention, Channels TV has said.

The long-awaited meeting was held at the lodge of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

