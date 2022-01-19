Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Deltans to seek the face of God ahead of the 2023 general elections

The governor gave the advice at a thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba

Governor Okowa also made comments concerning his successor in 2023, saying that he will seek the face of God for guidance

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday, January 18 urged Deltans to pray for the will of God to be done in Delta ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Okowa made the call at a thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, for the blessings of God upon him, his family, Delta in 2021 and for greater divine attention on them and the state in 2022.

Governor Okowa and his wife, Edith dancing at the thanksgiving service held at Government House Chapel, Asaba. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He cautioned political stakeholders on the need to concentrate on governance and not be distracted ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His words:

“Let us approach the next few months with the oneness of love. Towards the end of every administration, there are usually distractions here and there.

“We are not stopping people from playing politics but we need to realise that there is a purpose and we must remain loyal and committed to governance until May 29, 2023.

“This is a year of politics and as politicians, we cannot avoid it; pray with us, pray for us and pray about the state.

“Whatever positions we are contesting for, let us seek the face of God because if you genuinely pray, God will reveal His will for you.

“As a man, I will also try to avoid people pushing me to a direction that God is not pleased with because if God has made a choice and we go in the wrong direction, it will not augur well for the state.

“But one thing is sure, whoever will succeed me must be one who keeps the fire in this altar burning, and God must direct me on the choice of the person.

“I can never take the place of God in deciding who will succeed me; I will pray for God to direct me and not a man so that I don’t go in the wrong direction.”

The governor, therefore, appealed to politicians and other stakeholders who love the state to pray for the oneness and unity in the state, and particularly for him, to enable God to make necessary revelations to him on the choice of his successor.

He urged leaders in authority to have faith in God as He alone could direct their affairs.

2022: Governor Okowa assures Deltans of better days

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Saturday, January 1 assured people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2022, with a call for more prayers and support.

He made the call in his New Year Message to the people and expressed gratitude to God for seeing Deltans through 2021 and into 2022, remarking that last year was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation, and the international community.

In the message contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa thanked Deltans for their continued support to his administration in the past six and half years, and reaffirmed his commitment to making life better for the people.

2022 will be a better year, says Governor Okowa

Governor Okowa had earlier expressed optimism that 2022 will be a better year for Nigerians than the outgoing year.

The Delta governor made the comment at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at Asaba, the state capital.

The governor also encouraged Christians to renew their hope in God, stressing that He alone can change their story.

