Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Deltans that the year 2022 will bring good ridings for them through his administration's efforts

Governor Okowa gave the assurance in a message to mark the 2022 New Year celebrations in the south-south state

The governor assured the people that his government will continue to prioritise their welfare and well being

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, January 1 assured people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2022, with a call for more prayers and support.

He made the call in his New Year Message to the people and expressed gratitude to God for seeing Deltans through 2021 and into 2022, remarking that last year was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation, and the international community.

Governor Okowa has assured Deltans of a better year in 2022. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

In the message contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa thanked Deltans for their continued support to his administration in the past six and half years, and reaffirmed his commitment to making life better for the people.

He urged them to remain prayerful and trusting that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

His words:

“With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2022. I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance and protection all through 2021.

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans, which has been a source of encouragement and strength to the government.

“2021 was a very difficult year but we thank God for navigating us successfully into a new year with hope and enthusiasm.

“Let me remind us that the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world is still on the prowl, especially with Delta and Omicron variants recently discovered.

“I, therefore, urge everyone to strive to stay safe by wearing the face mask while in public places, limit congregating, and observe other prescribed cautions.’’

The governor added that his administration had in the last six years, kept faith with his promises to the people within available resources.

He urged Deltans to remain peaceful and live in peace with their neighbours, which according to him, is a major thrust of the Stronger Delta agenda.

2022 will be a better year, says Governor Okowa

Governor Okowa had earlier expressed optimism that 2022 will be a better year for Nigerians than the outgoing year.

The Delta governor made the comment at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at Asaba, the state capital.

The governor also encouraged Christians to renew their hope in God, stressing that He alone can change their story.

CSOs honour Okowa of Delta as most-friendly governor

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Nigeria Network of NGOs on Tuesday, December 14 honoured Okowa, with the award of ‘Most-Friendly Governor in Nigeria.’

Presenting the award to the governor at the Delta State Civil Society Day and Awards, leader of the group, Senator Shehu Sani, said that the award was in recognition of Okowa’s support and collaboration with civil society groups in the state and country.

Sani said that he was amazed that Okowa was the only governor who recognise the contributions of civil society groups in the Nigerian project and called on other governors to emulate his kind gesture.

