Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed optimism that the coming year 2022 would be a better year for Nigerians.

Okowa stated this at the Delta state Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Thursday, December 16.

Governor Okowa at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carol in Asaba. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

Governor Okowa flanked by his wife Dame Edith, took the first lesson titled "the fall of man" while his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro took the second reading.

The governor said that the year 2021 was a challenging year for Nigerians but expressed hope that 2022 would be a better year for the nation.

He urged Christians to renew their hope in God as he alone could turn around the fortunes of the people.

His words:

“There is no doubt that the year has been very tough for so many Nigerians and Deltans are not excluded from the challenges of the nation.

“But there is hope for tomorrow and all I pray and ask of you is to stay faithful in God and to realise that in Christ Jesus we have hope for tomorrow.

“I thank you for coming to this event because in all things we have to give thanks to God and it is in an occasion like this that we appreciate God for our lives.

“We must realise that despite the challenges of the year we are all alive to see today and it is my hope and prayer that God will bless all of us as we enter the year 2022.

“It is my hope that the year 2022 will be better than the year 2021 and may the Lord renew your strength and provide you all your needs.”

Guest minister, Apostle Dr. Zilly Aggrey, in his exhortation urged Christians to show appreciation to God for his incredible love to humanity as demonstrated by his son Jesus.

The cleric said God never makes mistakes because his word never fails, adding that nothing any man could do that would escape God's judgement.

He commended Governor Okowa for his tremendous support to the Christendom in the state.

CSOs honour Okowa of Delta as most-friendly governor

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Nigeria Network of NGOs on Tuesday, December 14 honoured Okowa, with the award of ‘Most-Friendly Governor in Nigeria.’

Presenting the award to the governor at the Delta State Civil Society Day and Awards, leader of the group, Senator Shehu Sani, said that the award was in recognition of Okowa’s support and collaboration with civil society groups in the state and country.

Sani said that he was amazed that Okowa was the only governor who recognise the contributions of civil society groups in the Nigerian project and called on other governors to emulate his kind gesture.

Abubakar lauds Okowa's contribution to peace, development in Delta

In a related development, former Head of State and chairman National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, recently commended Governor Okowa for his contributions to the peace and development of Delta state.

Abubakar gave the commendation on Thursday, November 4 while addressing newsmen at Government House, Asaba, shortly after a courtesy call on the governor.

He also commended Deltans for sustaining the peace in Delta which, he noted, had enabled the governor to carry out developmental projects in the nooks and crannies of the state.

Source: Legit.ng