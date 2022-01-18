Chief Bode George of the PDP wants Nigerians to make the right choice in the forthcoming general election

George disclosed that ahead of the 2023 elections, corrupt individuals should not be allowed into elective offices

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain noted that Nigerians should vote for a sincere leader who has the interest of the people at heart

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Monday, January 17, vowed to work against any questionable character who seeks to be president of the country in 2023.

Speaking during a media interaction in his Lagos office, George also denied nursing any presidential ambition, noting that age is no longer on his side, Vanguard reports.

Bode George says he has no plans of running in 2023.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“There is time for everything. By 2023, I will be 78 years old. All the energy required to run around for campaign and run Villa affairs will no longer be there.

“But I still have clear thoughts in my head; my brain is still sharp, and I have said it before that by 2023, I will stop partisan politics and remain neutral until I die.

“But if I see things that are not right, I will talk.”

George also said that every qualified citizen has the right to aspire to any leadership position in true, genuine and democratic order.

However, he noted:

“It is also incumbent upon the rest of us as citizens of this nation to inquire, to scrutinize, to investigate, to examine in totality the qualities of those who seek our mandate."

Bode George dismisses Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

Similarly, Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, has described the presidential ambition of Tinubu as a huge joke.

George further said Tinubu would be shocked by how things will go and how he will be double-crossed by those he is trusting.

He said the southwest had quality leaders who could produce the next president of Nigeria, adding that Tinubu was not one of them.

Tinubu unfit For 2023 polls? Northern group sends timely message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had challenged the claim that Tinubu was not medically fit to contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

In a message to Nigerians on Friday, January 14, the spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said anyone with evidence about Tinubu's poor health should come forward with it.

Yawe not that in the absence of such evidence or any other reason to disqualify the APC's national leader, he should be allowed to participate in the poll.

