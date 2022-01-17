The late Ernest Shonekan has been described as a consequential figure in the development of Nigeria's private sector

The description was given by the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo during his visit to the widow and family members of late Shonekan

Osinbajo visited Chief Margeret, the widow of the late leader alongside his wife Dolapo Osinbajo at their Ikoyi residence

The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of the late head of Nigeria's interim nation government, Ernest Shonekan.

Visiting Chief Margeret Shonekan, the wife of the lady leader and his family on Sunday, January 16, Osinbajo described Shonekan as a consequential leader in the private sector.

Osinbajo remembered Shonekan for his contribution to Nigeria's modern economy

Source: Facebook

He said the late Shonekan during his time ensured that he impacted economic policy in Nigeria that improved the lives of the people.

In a post made on his official Facebook page, the vice president who visited the Shonekans alongside his wife, Dolapo blessed the name of the Lord for the life lived by Shonekan.

He said the late leader lived a life of service to Nigeria and to God.

Noting that the people are proud of the contributions made by Shonekan in shaping the country, the vice president prayed for the repose of his soul.

Osinbajo said:

"We are proud of his contribution to shaping the modern Nigerian economy while being a leading light in the private sector and for his statesmanship and leadership at a time of great uncertainty in our nation.

His Legacy of integrity, high values and service will remain evergreen in our memories. We pray that the Lord will comfort the family and May his memory be blessed forever in Jesus Name. Amen."

Vice president received at Shonekan's Ikoyi residence

Channels Television in its report said aside from the wife of Shonekan, the vice president met with Adeboye Shonekan, the son of the late business guru.

According to the report, the condolence visit took place at the Ikoyi residence of the Shonekans where the vice president and his wife were received.

Osinbajo said:

“Here was a man who made an impact. He was one of the very first leaders in the private sector to shape economic policy in Nigeria, and his role in that respect was very significant."

