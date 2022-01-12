The Nigeria flag at various locations across the country would be flying at half-mast from Tuesday, January 12 to Friday, January 14

The directive for the flags to be flown at half-mast was given by President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of a former head of interim government Ernest Shonekan

Chief Shonekan died on Tuesday, January 11, at an unidentified hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos state

President Muhammadu Buhari issued an order that national flags be flown at half-mast following the death of a former head interim government, Ernest Oladeinde Shonekan.

The president's directive comes just barely 24 hours after the death of Shonekan was announced by his family.

Daily Trust reports that President Buhari's order was transmitted to relevant agencies and parastatals of government on Tuesday, January 11, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Shonekan died on Tuesday, January 12, at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state. Photo credit: Prince Gbenga Ekunola Fans Club)

Source: UGC

Mustapha in a statement released on Tuesday night said the president's order would take effect from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

National Loss As Former Nigerian President Dies

Nigeria on Tuesday, January 11, lost one of its former leaders who was ousted from office by a coup, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

He died in Lagos state on Tuesday, although his family members are yet to speak on the cause of his death.

Shonekan was the leader of the Interim National Government installed to succeed the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Details of How Ernest Shonekan Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Confirmed reports have it that Shonekan died in a hospital located in Lekki, Lagos state after a protracted illness.

The family of the late Nigerian leader released a statement addressing the circumstance surrounding Shonekan's death.

Adeboye Shonekan in a statement on behalf of the family revealed that the 85-year-old died of “natural causes.”

Late Ernest Shonekan’s Abeokuta Residence Calm as Nigerian Governor Mourns

The private residence of Chief Ernest Shonekan, located in Abeokuta, Ogun state is quiet following the announcement of his demise.

It was gathered that his residence located opposite Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) regional headquarters complex in Okelewo, Abeokuta, Ogun state, retains its pervasive serene and forlorn ambience.

The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, had described Shonekan's death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng