Governor Hope Uzodimma has joined other prominent Nigerians in mourning Chief Ernest Shonekan

Chief Shonekan died on Tuesday, January 11, at an unidentified hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos state

Governor Uzodimma described the former interim Head of State as a man who risked it all for the sake of Nigeria's unity

Owerri - The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has mourned the demise of Nigeria's former interim Head of State, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The governor, who, this morning, ordered flags in Imo Government House and all government offices in the state to fly at half-mast, described Chief Shonekan as a forthright man who courageously stood in the gap when it was risky to do so.

All flags at Government House, Owerri at half-mast as ordered by Governor Uzodimma to mourn Late Chief Shonekan. Photo credit: Hope New Media

He said Shonekan risked it all in a bid to protect the unity of Nigeria at a critical time of the country's history.

Shonekan, a Nigerian lawyer who served as the interim Head of State of Nigeria from 26 August 1993 to 17 November 1993 was titled Abese of Egbaland from 1981. He was aged 85 years.

Governor Uzodimma said in a statement:

“He will be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to the service of his fatherland. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Family reveals cause of Chief Shonekan's death

Recall that the Shonekan family on Tuesday, January 11, released a statement of how the former Nigerian leader died.

Adeboye Shonekan in a statement on behalf of the family revealed that the 85-year-old died of “natural causes.”

It was gathered that the former Nigerian Leader had been hospitalised for over two months at a private hospital in Lekki, Lagos before his death.

He was survived by his wife, Margaret, and four children Korede Shonekan, Adeboye Shonekan, Kemi Shonekan, and Yele Shonekan.

Buhari orders all national flags to fly at half-mast to honour Shonekan

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier issued an order that national flags be flown at half-mast following the death of Shonekan.

The president's directive was announced barely 24 hours after the death of Shonekan was confirmed by his family.

President Buhari's order was transmitted to relevant agencies and parastatals of government on Tuesday, January 11, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha in a statement released on Tuesday night, January 11 said the president's order would take effect from Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 14.

