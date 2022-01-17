President Buhari has directed that bandit and other criminal elements in the country should be severely dealt with

This order was issue by the president following cases of killings and abductions by bandits in Niger state

According to him, the federal government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states in the fight against criminality

President Muhammadu Buhari, for the umpteenth time, moved against criminal elements in the country, when he instructed the military to go after terrorists and kidnappers with force.

At the same time, the military authorities, at the weekend, said troops killed fighters of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram during a fire-fight in Biu, Borno State.

This, however, is as bandits have reportedly shifted base to Niger north district, invading parts of Kontagora and Mashegu Local Governments, after allegedly wreaking havoc in Niger east for some months.

But the president, who bared its fang against the recurring incidents of security lapses in some parts of the country, ordered immediate major military operation in Niger State, which has, for instance, faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, fleeing theaters of war in the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the country.

Exercising his power as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s Armed Forces, Buhari, in a release, yesterday, by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, directed the Defence Headquarters a few days ago, to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the Niger State and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

“I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the state following recent security incidents,” Buhari said, reiterating that security was a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies could the problems be finally defeated.

According to him, “The federal government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem”.

But the military authorities, at the weekend, while claiming to have killed ISWAP fighters and their Boko Haram counterparts during a fire-fight in Biu, Borno State, said troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force(JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) dealt decisively with Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, who made frantic efforts to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

A statement by Army spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who claimed that the troops had pursued the fleeing terrorists, responded to a video of the insurgents opening fire on what appeared to be the Nigerian Army University, Biu, had gone viral a few days ago.

The military, however, said, “The criminal elements met their waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

