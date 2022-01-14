Nigerians have been assured that they will continue to enjoy democracy without any interference by the military

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, gave the assurance in an interview on Friday, January 14

Irabor said the military will support and be loyal to the democratic rule in the country which began since 1999

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has ruled out the possibility of another coup in Nigeria, pledging the loyalty of the military leadership to democracy.

Irabor made the pledge on Friday, January 14, during an interview on Channels Television.

Nigeria's defence chief Lucky Irabor pledges the loyalty of the military leadership to democracy. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

The defence chief commended the efforts of military personnel ahead of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said:

“Today, I believe that Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to the subordination of the military to civil rule; I believe that no one is in doubt that democracy has come to stay.

“I believe that no one is in doubt any longer that the current military leadership, and of course, since the democratisation in 1999, that the military is well focused to perform its constitutional roles.”

Legit.ng notes that Irabor's statement comes amid the recent military takeover of government in some African countries including Mali, Guinea, and Sudan.

Nigeria has enjoyed seamless political transitions since the country returned to civilian in 1999.

Defence chief says security threats going down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that General Irabor said the security threats in the country are going down. He said though insecurity is still a challenge, the present level can not be compared to the previous situation.

The defence chief stated this during a church service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, adding that the security threats facing the country would soon become history.

He said:

“There are challenges but the challenges are not as much as where we started from. That gives hope for everyone as we go into the year."

Group applauds Nigerian military over renewed success in war against banditry, terrorism

In another report, the Northern Youth Network (NYN) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for recording renewed success in the war against terrorism and banditry in recent times in Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in northern Nigeria.

The spokesman for the NYN, Mallan Abdulrahman Ahmed, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 29, particularly commended the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for properly coordinating intelligence and sharing same with the armed forces.

He said the routine operation of the DIA has led to precision in the ground operations and airstrikes by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai.

