Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the parade paid respect to fallen heroes during their Remembrance Day ceremony at Tafawa Balewa Square ceremonial ground in Lagos on Saturday, January 15.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration serves as an honor for the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the Nigerian Civil War, first, Second World War.

The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain

Source: Original

Photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo paying their respect to the late military officers at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at the FCT Arcade were posted on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

Source: Legit.ng