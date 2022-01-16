Nigeria will come out victorious in the war against banditry, kidnapping, killing, and other security challenges according to Bola Tinubu

The APC national leader and presidential aspirant disclosed this Katsina state when he went on a condolence visit

According to him, Nigeria is larger and greater than those criminals, hence the FG will do everything to eliminate them

A message of hope has been sent to Nigeria. The message was sent by the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria will win the ongoing war against banditry, kidnapping, killing, and other security challenges facing the country.

He said thus when he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state over the recent assassination of his commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, PM News reports.

Nigeria will come out victorious in the war against insecurity according to Bola Tinubu. Photo: The Cable

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said Nigeria is larger and greater than those criminals, therefore, the Federal Government should adopt all the necessary measures to eliminate them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“It is also a very trying period for Katsina state, as it is going through a lot of security challenges. Please, whatever happens to one of us, happens to all of us.

“Let us be vigilant to help our country, let us preach peace and a change of mind to those who are determined to bring terrorism, kidnapping and evil doings to our midst.

“I urge the Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Muhammad Buhari as the Commander Chief of the Armed Forces, to use all necessary means to eliminate these people.

“We share and we will continue to pray with the Katsina Government and also the people of the state to conquer the evil of kidnapping s and the killing of innocent people."

Deji Adeyanju rejects Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, an activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has rejected the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Reacting to Tinubu's interest to lead Nigeria, Kogi-born Adeyanju warned Nigerians to be wary of the former Lagos state governor, accusing him of corruption.

He said Tinubu will mortgage Nigeria's future as he allegedly did to Lagos state.

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

In other news, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

Source: Legit.ng